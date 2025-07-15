Trump sours on Putin, but bromance may not be over

WASHINGTON: Ever since his political rise a decade ago, Donald Trump has sung the praises of Vladimir Putin – the Russian president was a "strong leader" who, perhaps more important, would often say "very good things" about him.

With his announcement Monday (Jul 14) of new arms for Ukraine via Europe and tariff threats on Russia, Trump's bromance with Putin has hit a new low – but it may not have run its course.

Trump, who had vowed to end the Ukraine war within a day of returning to the White House, said he was "disappointed" in Putin, who has kept attacking Ukraine as if the leaders' telephone conversations "didn't mean anything".

"I go home, I tell the first lady, 'You know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation. She said, 'Oh really? Another city was just hit.'"

"I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy. It's been proven over the years. He's fooled a lot of people," Trump said.

Trump quickly rejected that he was among those fooled and again insisted that the 2022 invasion of Ukraine was the fault of his predecessor Joe Biden, who championed a hard line on Russia.