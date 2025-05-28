Trump says Putin 'playing with fire' in new jab at Russian leader

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin Tuesday (May 27) that he was "playing with fire", launching a fresh broadside at his Russian counterpart as Washington weighs new sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

Trump's latest comments showed his frustration with stalled ceasefire talks and came two days after he called the Kremlin leader "absolutely CRAZY" following a major drone attack on Ukraine.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, insisted it was responding to escalating Ukrainian strikes on its own civilians and accused Kyiv of trying to "disrupt" peace efforts.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have intensified in recent weeks, but Putin has been accused of stalling peace talks.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realise is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

Trump did not specify what the "really bad" things were, or make any specific threats.

But the Wall Street Journal and CNN both reported that he was now considering fresh sanctions against Russia as early as this week.

Trump told reporters on Sunday he was "absolutely" weighing such a move.