Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake images generated by AI spread online

NEW YORK: Former United States president Donald Trump getting gang-tackled by riot-gear-clad New York City police officers. Russian President Vladimir Putin in prison greys behind the bars of a dimly lit concrete cell.

The highly detailed, sensational images have inundated Twitter and other platforms in recent days, amid news that Trump faces possible criminal charges and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

But neither visual is remotely real. The images - and scores of variations littering social media - were produced using increasingly sophisticated and widely accessible image generators powered by artificial intelligence.

Misinformation experts warn that the images are harbingers of a new reality: Waves of fake photos and videos flooding social media after major news events and further muddying fact and fiction at crucial times for society.

"It does add noise during crisis events. It also increases the cynicism level," said Jevin West, a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle who focuses on the spread of misinformation.

"You start to lose trust in the system and the information that you are getting."

While the ability to manipulate photos and create fake images is not new, AI image generator tools by Midjourney, DALL-E and others are easier to use.

They can quickly generate realistic images - complete with detailed backgrounds - on a mass scale with little more than a simple text prompt from users.

Some of the recent images have been driven by this month's release of a new version of Midjourney's text-to-image synthesis model, which can, among other things, now produce convincing images mimicking the style of news agency photos.

In one widely circulating Twitter thread, Eliot Higgins, founder of Netherlands-based investigative journalism collective Bellingcat, used the latest version of the tool to conjure up scores of dramatic images of Trump’s fictional arrest.

The visuals, which have been shared and liked tens of thousands of times, showed a crowd of uniformed officers grabbing the Republican billionaire and violently pulling him down onto the pavement.