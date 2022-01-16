Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock'

FLORENCE: Donald Trump delivered a crowd-pleasing speech to thousands of adoring supporters in Arizona on Saturday (Jan 14), insisting yet again that he won the 2020 US presidential election.

Some of the faithful had arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, waiting to hear the former president trot out a familiar list of grievances.

Their patience was soon rewarded.

"We are done having our lives controlled by politicians in Washington. We are done with the mandates," he said, in reference to rules brought in to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"The radical Democrats want to turn the United States into a communist country," he continued.

"We won those elections. We won them big. We can't let them get away with it."

Earlier speakers had kept to similar themes, slamming 2020 election victor President Joe Biden as "weak" and "deranged" and taking aim at the "lamestream media" who were duly booed by the crowd.

It was the greatest hits of Trumpism, playing all the expected notes: A stolen election, the unfairness of the media, open borders and how the US has become "a laughing stock all over the world".