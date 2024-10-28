Chaos, naked cowboy and abuse: Trump spectacle snarls New York

Police, Secret Service agents and plainclothes officers swarmed the area, a hive of activity that is home to a rail, subway and bus terminal as well as the 20,000-capacity "MSG" arena.



"We hope people will be happy on November 6" the day after the vote, said retired university professor Salvador, 70, from Barcelona as he and his wife weaved through Trump supporters.



"We wanted to come and see, for me it's interesting. Some people assume that we are against America -- but that's just the leftist politics in Europe," he said before heading to the airport to return home.



Some tourists stumbled into the melee, checking map apps for how to get away as their children surveyed the scene.



Fifty-five-year-old Democratic supporter Laura, who works in the lifestyle sector, had brought her Trump-supporting son to the rally "and then we can talk about it and discuss it later," she said.



"I don't think all Trump people are evil," she said. "Actually the people are a lot more normal than I thought they would be."