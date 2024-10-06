Trump rallies at site of failed assassination

BUTLER, PENNSYLVIA: Donald Trump defiantly returned on Saturday (Oct 5) to the site of a campaign rally where an assassin's bullet almost killed him in July, questioning whether his opponents were responsible and declaring he would "never quit".

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me," the Republican candidate told tens of thousands of supporters after taking the stage behind bulletproof glass.

Calling the gunman a "vicious monster," Trump vowed he would "never quit ... never bend ... never break" to cheers of "fight, fight, fight" from the crowd.

Trump's much-hyped return to Butler, Pennsylvania, came exactly one month before the November 5 presidential election, the outcome of which President Joe Biden suggested on Friday might not be peaceful.

Trump lashed out at his political opponents, calling them the "enemy within" who had pushed to indict him and "who knows, maybe even tried to kill me".

"I wasn't supposed to make it," he said ominously.