Trump ramps up conflict against defiant Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: President Donald Trump escalated his war against elite US universities Tuesday (Apr 15) with a threat to strip Harvard's tax-exempt status if the country's most famous educational establishment refuses to submit to wide-ranging government oversight. Harvard stands out for defying Trump , in contrast to several other universities and a string of powerful law firms that have folded under intense pressure from the White House in its crackdown on American institutions.The threat of a major tax bill comes after Harvard already lost US$2.2 billion in federal funding on Monday.Trump said non-profit Harvard "should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity" if it does not submit to his demands for the college to change the way it runs itself, including selection of students and authority for professors.He added in a post on his Truth Social network that tax-exempt status is "totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST".