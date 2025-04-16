Trump ramps up conflict against defiant Harvard

HARVARD DEFIANT

Harvard, the oldest and wealthiest university in the United States, is now the most prominent institution to resist Trump's ever-growing bid for control.



The Trump administration is demanding that a wide range of Harvard departments come under outside supervision for potential antisemitism. It also seeks to require "viewpoint diversity" in student admissions and choice of professors.



Harvard President Alan Garber said the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."



"Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government," he wrote.



The standoff likely sets up a long-running, high-profile fight.