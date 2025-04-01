The 'Dirty 15' economies that could be hardest hit by Trump's reciprocal tariffs

US President Donald Trump has joked that "tariff" is one of his favourite words, and on Wednesday (Apr 2), he is set to announce a slew of "reciprocal tariffs" that would shake up global trade.

The idea is to address what Trump says are unfair trade imbalances because the US imports more goods than it exports.

While the details of Trump's next round of import taxes are still sketchy, some economies are expected to be hit harder than others.

The “Dirty 15”, in particular, has drawn scrutiny.

Coined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the term refers to the 15 per cent of economies that account for the bulk of trade imbalances with the US while imposing steep tariffs and other non-tariff barriers on US goods.

Bessent did not name these 15 trading partners but according to data from the US Department of Commerce, China had the greatest trade surplus with the US in 2024, at US$295.4 billion.

This was followed by the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada, India, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland and Malaysia.

Some of these economies have made efforts to appease the US ahead of the tariffs announcement.

Vietnam, which had a US$123.5 billion trade surplus with the US in 2024, inked US$4 billion in energy and minerals deals with US firms when its trade minister recently visited Washington.

The "highly meaningful" deals were aimed at establishing "balanced and harmonious" trade and would create hundreds of thousands of jobs for workers in both countries, said PetroVietnam Power Corporation.

India’s commerce and industry minister made multiple trips to the US to work out key issues, with the country reportedly open to cutting US$23 billion worth of tariffs on US imports.

South Korea has also sent its industry ministry to Washington to seek relief while activating its emergency strategy.

Taiwan, which saw a US$26.1 billion increase in its trade surplus with the US, said previously that it is considering a variety of responses to potential new tariffs from the US, including increasing energy imports and reducing the island's own tariffs to balance bilateral trade.

Its central bank has defended the island's trade and currency record, saying the high current account surplus was a structural problem and Washington understood that.

It is possible that Trump's tariffs would be short-lived if he feels he can cut a deal after imposing them.

“I’m certainly open to it, if we can do something," Trump told reporters. "We’ll get something for it.”