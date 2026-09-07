CNA Explains: Lake America to Department of War – Trump-era name changes and why they matter

SINGAPORE: Open Google Maps in the United States today and you will find some familiar landmarks bearing unfamiliar names.

The Gulf of Mexico appears as the Gulf of America. Lake Ontario is labelled Lake America. And North America's tallest mountain is once again Mount McKinley rather than Denali.

They are part of a series of name changes pursued by US President Donald Trump since he returned to the White House. His efforts have extended beyond geographical landmarks to government and cultural institutions.

The Trump administration, for instance, now uses "Department of War" as a secondary title for the Department of Defense and refers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as "Secretary of War".

In the latest move on Sunday (Sep 6), Trump proposed renaming the state of New Mexico to "New America".

However, whether he can make these names stick varies.

Some changes apply only to the US federal government, while others require congressional approval, or involve places shared with other countries that have rejected the new names.

Although US president cannot dictate what private companies call these places, a few of his preferred names have already reached millions of people through Google and Apple, which altered their maps.

CNA takes a look at what Trump has renamed, why he is doing it and how far his power to make these changes extends.

LAKE ONTARIO

Trump issued an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America" in late August, amid an escalating trade war with Canada.

The lake sits between Canada's Ontario province and the US state of New York, straddling the border between the two countries. It has been known as Lake Ontario for more than 400 years.

Trump justified the name change by arguing that the deepest part of the lake lies on the American side, meaning that the US "claims most of the lake's volume".

However, the order's reach is limited. Canada and New York have said they will keep calling it Lake Ontario.

Law professor Michael Dorf from Cornell University in New York told CNA that private companies are also under no legal obligation to adopt the new name.

The executive order determines what the US federal government calls the lake, but does not dictate what Canada, international bodies, private companies or individuals call it.

Prof Dorf also questioned whether the federal government followed the legally required process in implementing the change. He argued that the US Board on Geographic Names appeared either to have been bypassed or to have acted without following the process required under federal law.