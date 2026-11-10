Trump revives election fraud claims after crushing midterm defeat

But on Thursday, Trump demanded that votes cast for two minor candidates in Alaska's still-undecided US Senate election be transferred to the trailing Republican incumbent, Dan Sullivan.



"There is no other fair solution!" he insisted, despite Alaska's election laws providing for ranked-choice voting.



Monday's accusations went further, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the elections nationwide.



They echoed Trump's repeated and unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him by Democrat Joe Biden.



His refusal to accept that defeat sparked dozens of unsuccessful legal challenges and culminated in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

"ELECTION DENIALISM"

Democrats reacted furiously to the president's latest accusations.



"Donald Trump's pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.



"He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure."



Trump offered no details of the supposed irregularities, identifying neither the voting machines he questioned nor specific evidence that ballots had been improperly counted.



Pre-election polls had generally pointed toward Democratic gains, although they underestimated the scale of the party's victories.



Election officials across the country reported largely trouble-free voting.