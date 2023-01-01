Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar.

One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality.

He is mired in criminal investigations that could end with indictments. He has been blamed for Republicans' disappointing performance in the November elections. And while he is now a declared presidential candidate, the six weeks since he announced have been marked by self-inflicted crises. Trump has not held a single campaign event and he barely leaves the confines of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Instead of staving off challengers, his potential 2024 rivals appear ever more emboldened. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, fresh off a resounding reelection victory, increasingly is seen as Trump’s most formidable competition.

Trump's subdued campaign announcement has left even former stalwarts wondering whether he is serious about another run for the White House.

“There was a movie called Failure to Launch. I think that’s what Donald Trump's process of running has been so far. He had the announcement, and he hasn’t done anything to back it up since then," said Michael Biundo, a GOP operative who advised Trump's 2016 campaign but is steering clear this time.

“What campaign?” asked longtime GOP donor Dan Eberhart, who gave US$100,000 to Trump's 2020 reelection effort but is now gravitating to DeSantis. “Trump’s early launch seems more a reaction to DeSantis’ overperformance and a legal strategy against prosecution than a political campaign."

Trump campaign officials insist they have been spending the weeks since his Nov 15 announcement methodically building out a political operation. Trump, they note, announced just before the holiday season, when politicians typically lie low, and he did so unusually early, giving him plenty of time to ramp up.

“This is a marathon and our game plan is being implemented by design," said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.

“We’re also assembling top-level teams in early voting states and expanding our massive data operation to ensure we dominate on all fronts,” he saidd. "We are not going to play the media’s game that tries to dictate how we campaign.”

Trump also defended criticism of his campaign's slow start. "The Rallies will be bigger and better than ever (because our Country is going to Hell), but it’s a little bit early, don’t you think?” he wrote on his social media site.

While he has eschewed campaign events, the former president has nonetheless courted controversy.