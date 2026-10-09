Trump rules out new Iran attack before US midterm elections

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 8) ruled out attacking Iran before the US midterm elections on Nov 3, saying Washington was holding "productive discussions" with Tehran.

Trump's post on his Truth Social platform followed a surge in oil prices on Thursday driven by media reports suggesting potential new US strikes prior to those elections.

"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both economically and militarily, and while the blockade will remain in full force and effect ... we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections," he wrote.

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added, without providing additional details.

The Atlantic magazine reported on Wednesday that the White House had asked the Pentagon to develop options to strike Iranian targets that could be used before the midterms. The New York Times published a similar report on Thursday, saying the plans were being developed despite Trump's "ambivalence".

The rise in crude oil prices has also been fueled by persistent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz - a strategic chokepoint for the global oil trade - as well as hostilities between Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

In a recent sign of those tensions, an oil tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reported being struck "by multiple projectiles", causing an unspecified number of casualties, the UKMTO maritime agency said Wednesday.

Polls suggest that US voters are strongly dissatisfied over rising fuel prices, linked to the conflict launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in February.