Trump says Putin agrees to major release of diesel to US, global markets
US President Donald Trump said Russia would initially supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by further shipments in November and the months ahead.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday (Oct 9) that he had secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agreement for a major release of diesel, temporarily easing sanctions on Moscow as he pushes to lower energy costs ahead of midterm elections.
"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after talks with Putin.
The move comes weeks before key US midterm elections where Trump's Republican Party risks losing its current grip on Congress, while voters grapple with mounting cost of living worries.
Prices at US gasoline and diesel pumps have surged since late February, when US-Israel strikes targeting Iran triggered Tehran's blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy transit.
This has piled economic pressure on American households, and the US Treasury Department had previously unveiled temporary sanctions waivers to address oil supply shortages sparked by the war.
On the latest release of diesel, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday that Moscow is set to supply "another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter."
"Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump said.
The US Treasury issued a temporary license Friday to enable Russian diesel to flow to global markets through April 2027.
Moscow has been hit with waves of sanctions by the United States and partners since its 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
But limited US sanctions waivers this year to allow sales of Russian oil have sparked concern, seen as complicating efforts to deprive Moscow of revenue needed for its war on Ukraine.
Trump's announcement on Friday also came as US, Ukrainian and European officials were due to hold talks in Miami in a fresh diplomatic effort to end Russia's war.
Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, now occupies roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones noted Friday that the deal with Russia is "alleviating some of the worst-case scenarios" on energy supplies and inflation.
For now, Trump insisted that the "great announcement" on Russian energy would help lower costs quickly.
"Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority," the US leader added.
The average cost of regular US gasoline has jumped more than 46 per cent since late February to US$4.37 per gallon, while that of diesel rocketed 67 percent over the same period to US$6.28 per gallon.