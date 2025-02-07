Trump sanctions International Criminal Court for 'illegitimate' Israel, US probes

WHEN WAS THE ICC SET UP?

The court was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so themselves. It can prosecute crimes committed by nationals of member states or on the territory of member states by other actors. It has 125 member states. The court's budget for 2025 is about 195 million euros (US$202 million).

WHAT IS THE ICC INVESTIGATING?

The ICC is conducting investigations from the Palestinian territories to Ukraine and African states such as Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya to Venezuela in Latin America and Myanmar and the Philippines in Asia, according to its website. It says there have been 32 cases before the court, with some cases having more than one suspect. ICC judges have issued at least 60 arrest warrants.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAS THE COURT CONVICTED?

ICC judges have issued 11 convictions and four acquittals. Twenty-one people have been held in the ICC detention centre in The Hague and have appeared before the court, and 31 people remain at large. Charges have been dropped against seven people due to their deaths.

Of the 11 convictions, only six have been for the court's core crimes of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The others were for crimes such as witness tampering. The six convicted men were all African militia leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Uganda.

Terms ranged from nine to 30 years in prison. The maximum possible term is life imprisonment.

WHICH COUNTRIES ARE NOT MEMBERS OF THE ICC?

Although the court is supported by many United Nations members and the European Union, other countries such as the United States, China and Russia are not members, arguing the ICC could be used for politically motivated prosecutions.

Myanmar is not a member of the court, but in 2018 and 2019 judges ruled the court had jurisdiction over alleged cross-border crimes that partially took place in neighbouring ICC-member Bangladesh, such as deportation and persecution, and said prosecutors could open a formal investigation.

Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognise its jurisdiction, but the Palestinian territories were admitted as an ICC member state in 2015. This, together with a ruling by judges, means the court can look at potential war crimes carried out by Hamas fighters in Israel and by Israelis in the Gaza Strip.