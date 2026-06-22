Trump say repairs to begin 'immediately' for Washington pool renovation

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jun 21) work would begin "immediately" on fixing his beleaguered renovation project of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, which has been blighted with algae and peeling paint.

Trump has championed a makeover for the 610m long pool, bringing in contractors to drain it and paint it "American flag blue".

But not long after the job was complete, the paint began to visibly peel, and the gleaming waters promptly refilled with green pond scum.

"Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalised Reflecting Pool," Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

"I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing?" he continued.

As workers scrambled to pump out murky water and dumped hydrogen peroxide into the pool, Trump took no responsibility for what many observers chalked up to shoddy workmanship.

"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.