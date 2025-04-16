Trump says 'ball is in China's court' on tariffs, 'reneged' on Boeing deal

Trump also said on Tuesday that China has gone back on a major Boeing deal, after a news report that Beijing ordered airlines not to take further deliveries of the US aviation giant's jets.

Trump's comments on social media followed a Bloomberg news report about the halt. The report also said that Beijing requested Chinese carriers to pause purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US firms.

"Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft," said Trump in a Truth Social post, referring to China.

Trump added that China did not fully fulfil a trade deal that marked a truce in both sides' escalating tariffs war during his first term of presidency.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have been flaring, and the situation has worsened since Trump took office in January.



Trump initially imposed tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain - and recently stepped up those levels sharply over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.



This year alone, Trump has imposed an additional 145 per cent tariff on many goods from China, stacking atop duties from previous administrations.



This involved 20 per cent over fentanyl and other illicit drugs, as well as 125 per cent over trade practices.



Trump's administration has, however, allowed certain tech products like smartphones and laptops a temporary reprieve from the latest levy.