Trump says 'ball is in China's court' on tariffs: White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump believes it is up to China, not the United States, to come to the negotiating table on trade, the White House said Tuesday (Apr 15) as tensions escalate between the world's two biggest economies "The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," said a statement from Trump read out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing."There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger," she added.While Leavitt maintained that Trump was open to a deal with Beijing, she stressed that it was China that needed to step forward first - pointing to the strength of the US consumer market as leverage.