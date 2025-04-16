Trump says 'ball is in China's court' on tariffs: White House

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have been flaring, and the situation has worsened since Trump took office in January.



Trump initially imposed tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain - and recently stepped up those levels sharply over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.



This year alone, Trump has imposed an additional 145 per cent tariff on many goods from China, stacking atop duties from previous administrations.



This involved 20 per cent over fentanyl and other illicit drugs, as well as 125 per cent over trade practices.



Trump's administration has, however, allowed certain tech products like smartphones and laptops a temporary reprieve from the latest levy.