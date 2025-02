Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs moving 'forward' on schedule

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Feb 25) that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned, addressing reporters after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who urged for "fair competition" in trade.The two leaders' talks, which were focused on the conflict in Ukraine, come as Trump has threatened allies and adversaries alike with steep tariffs, sparking a flurry of negotiations.Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.