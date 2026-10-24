Trump says Canada 'working very hard' to make a deal with US

TORONTO: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Oct 23) that Canada is working hard to make a trade deal with the United States.

"Canada is working very hard to make a deal with us, and I hate to say this, but we have all the cards," Trump told reporters at the White House.

A spokesperson for Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for trade with the US, declined to comment.

The US and Canada have been locked in a trade standoff since talks broke down in August, triggering new tariffs and retaliation on both sides of the border.

The breakdown has widened a rift between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for ​the failed talks. The dispute has spurred Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to urge ​a further ⁠shift away from Canada's biggest trading partner and cast doubt on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.