Trump says China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake up call' for US

MIAMI: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) the low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek was a "wake up call" for US firms, after its emergence caused a rout in tech shares.

"Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami.

But Trump said the shock could also be "positive" for Silicon Valley by forcing it to innovate more cheaply.

"I would say that could be a positive," Trump said. "So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution."