Trump says China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake up call' for US

MIAMI: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) the low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek was a "wake up call" for US firms, after its emergence caused a rout in tech shares.
"Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami.
But Trump said the shock could also be "positive" for Silicon Valley by forcing it to innovate more cheaply.
"I would say that could be a positive," Trump said. "So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution."
Trump's comments came after US chip maker Nvidia, whose semiconductors power the AI industry, led a massacre in tech stocks, losing nearly US$600 billion of its market value.
The chatbot developed by DeepSeek, a startup based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, has apparently shown the ability to match the capacity of US AI pace-setters for a fraction of the investments made by American companies.
Just last week following his inauguration for a second term, Trump announced a US$500 billion venture to build infrastructure for AI in the United States led by Japanese giant SoftBank and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.