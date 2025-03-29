Trump says he had productive call with Canadian PM Carney amid tariff dispute

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he had a "productive" call on Friday (Mar 28) with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney amid increased tensions between the neighboring allies.

President Trump said the two leaders would meet after Canada's election, which is scheduled for next month.

"It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

That work "will end up being great for both the United States and Canada," he added.

Carney and his office have not yet released their take on the call, which comes one day after the new leader vowed to transform Canada's economy to be less dependent on the United States and ahead of Trump's tariff announcement expected on Apr 2.

The United States and it northern neighbor have long been close allies and trading partners.

But relations have deteriorated after Trump, a Republican who took office in January, upended the relationship with tariff threats and repeated comments about making it the 51st US state.