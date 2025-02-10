Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war, NY Post reports

TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT?

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war and that he will meet with Putin to discuss it, though the date or venue for a summit is still not publicly known. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit, Reuters reported earlier this month.



In the coming days, a flurry of US officials are heading to Europe in part to discuss the war, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for the Ukraine war.



In the NBC interview, Waltz indicated that Trump would be willing to use sanctions and tariffs to coax Putin to the negotiating table.



Waltz said US and Ukrainian officials would discuss the United States gaining access to Ukraine's rare earth resources as compensation for US aid to the eastern European ally.



"Those conversations are going to happen this week," he said.



On Jun 14, Putin set out his opening terms for an immediate end to the war: Ukraine must drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of the territory of four Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia.