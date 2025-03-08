Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

SANCTIONS AND DIPLOMACY

After Trump quit the nuclear agreement in 2018, Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 deal between Iran and key world powers, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program.



After taking office in January, Trump also directed his UN ambassador to work with allies to "complete the snapback of international sanctions and restrictions on Iran".



Britain, France and Germany told the United Nations Security Council in December that they are ready - if necessary - to trigger the restoration of all the international sanctions to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



It was not the first time a US president has communicated with Iranian leaders. Under Iranian law, the supreme leader, not the president, has the last say on key state matters like Iran's foreign policy and the nuclear program.



When US President Barack Obama took office in 2009, he offered Khamenei direct engagement - provided Iran was serious about ending concerns over its nuclear program. Obama twice wrote directly to Khamenei, in 2009 and again in 2012.



Iranian officials in 2014 acknowledged that Tehran had replied to previous letters from Obama, though it was not clear who specifically had responded.



Iran confirmed in 2013 that President Hassan Rouhani had exchanged letters with Obama, confirming a rare contact between leaders of the two nations.



The United States and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980 after students and Islamic militants stormed the US Embassy in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.