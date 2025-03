Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership this week suggesting talks with the Islamic Republic, which the West fears is rapidly nearing the capability to make atomic weapons."I said I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday (Mar 7).Iran has not yet received the letter, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday. There was no immediate response from the foreign ministry in Iran, where it is the weekend, to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he anticipated movement on the issue very soon."We're down to final strokes with Iran. That's going to be an interesting time. And we'll see what happens. But we're down to the final moments. Final moments. Can't let them have a nuclear weapon," he said in the Oval Office."We have a situation with Iran that something's going to happen very soon... Hopefully we can have a peace deal. You know, I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other, but the other will solve the problem."