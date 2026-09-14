Trump says he will consider request to release more 9/11 records

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Sep 13) that he would consider a request from relatives of those killed in the September 11 attacks to release more records about the event and whether its perpetrators had ties to Saudi Arabia.

"I'm going to look at it when I get back," he told reporters in Ireland before boarding a plane to fly back to the US.

Families of 9/11 victims have been calling for the declassification of additional records related to the events. New York lawmakers from both parties have called on the Trump administration to release certain phone records.

"This is probably one of the better shots that we have at getting this information out there," US Representative Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, told ABC News earlier this month.

"And I think that hopefully we'll see this type of transparency coming from this administration."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently released to the public about 170,000 pages of records related to air quality, health concerns and the city's response to the attacks.