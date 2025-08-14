Logo
Trump says he will seek extension of federal takeover of DC police
A banner depicting the Washington, D.C., flag with a text reading "Free DC" hangs from an overpass with a view of the U.S. Capitol after U.S. President Donald Trump announced federal take over of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 12, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

14 Aug 2025 01:35AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2025 01:36AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 13) called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to pass a crime bill extending the 30-day limit on federal police control in Washington, adding that he could declare a national emergency if lawmakers don't act.

The crime-related legislation would initially pertain to the nation's capital, but could be used as a model for other US cities, he added.

"We're going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can't have 30 days," Trump said at the Kennedy Center after he announced the 2025 honorees.

If Congress does not pass an extension, he can declare a national emergency in order to extend the 30-day limit, he said.

"I don't want to call national emergency. If I have to, I will, but I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously," Trump said.

Source: AFP/fs

