Trump says he will seek extension of federal takeover of DC police

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 13) called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to pass a crime bill extending the 30-day limit on federal police control in Washington, adding that he could declare a national emergency if lawmakers don't act.
The crime-related legislation would initially pertain to the nation's capital, but could be used as a model for other US cities, he added.
"We're going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can't have 30 days," Trump said at the Kennedy Center after he announced the 2025 honorees.
If Congress does not pass an extension, he can declare a national emergency in order to extend the 30-day limit, he said.
"I don't want to call national emergency. If I have to, I will, but I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously," Trump said.
Source: AFP/fs
