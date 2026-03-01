Trump says that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on social media on Saturday (February 28) that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.

The United States and Israel launched the most ambitious attack on Iran in decades on Saturday, and earlier, Israel said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the operation, before Trump confirmed the report.

Khamenei's body has been found, a senior Israeli official told Reuters. Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr, however, reported that the supreme leader was "steadfast and firm in commanding the field."

UNPROVOKED AND ILLEGAL

Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and responded with missiles fired at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host US bases.

Trump said the strikes were aimed at ending a decades-long threat from Iran and ensuring it could not develop a nuclear weapon.

Khamenei, who turned the country into a powerful anti-US force and extended its military influence across the Middle East while crushing repeated domestic unrest, was killed in Israeli and US strikes, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Saturday.

There was no immediate Iranian confirmation of his fate.