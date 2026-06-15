Trump says Israeli strike on Lebanon should not have happened, but Iran deal close

DUBAI/WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump criticised an Israeli strike on Lebanon that could complicate attempts to finalise a framework deal between the United States and Iran on Sunday on ending their war, but said an agreement was nonetheless close.

Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Israel's attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which Israel said targeted Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, showed the US lacked the will or ability to fulfil its commitments.

Tehran warned of a "strong response", with its top joint military command saying the "finger (is) on the trigger" ready to fire at the "enemy's heart".

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," he wrote.