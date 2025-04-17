Trump says 'joke' Harvard should be stripped of funds

GOVERNMENT SEEKS CONTROL

The payments frozen to Harvard are for government contracts with its leading research programs, mostly in the medical field, where the school's laboratories are critical players in the development of new medicines and treatments.



Trump and his White House team have publicly justified their campaign against universities as a reaction to what they say is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at encouraging minorities.



The anti-Semitism allegations are based on controversy over protests against Israel's war in Gaza that swept across US college campuses last year.



Columbia University in New York - an epicentre of the protests - stood down last month and agreed to oversight of its Middle Eastern studies department after being threatened with a loss of US$400 million in federal funds.



The claims about diversity tap into long-standing conservative complaints that US university campuses are too liberal, shutting out right-wing voices and giving preference to Black and other minority groups over whites.