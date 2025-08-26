Trump says likely to visit China this year or soon after

But Trump on Monday kept the door open to hiking tariffs again if China did not hold up its end of the bargain.



"They have to give us magnets," Trump said. "If they don't give us magnets, then we have to charge them (a) 200 per cent tariff or something."



"But we're not going to have a problem, I don't think, with that," he added.



The US-China truce has been an uneasy one, with Washington previously accusing Beijing of violating their agreement and slow-walking export license approvals for rare earths.



China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, used to make magnets essential to the automotive, electronics and defence industries.



The countries have since agreed to move forward.



This month, they delayed the threatened reimposition of higher tariffs on each other's exports for another 90 days - meaning the pause on steeper duties will be in place until Nov 10.