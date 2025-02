Trump says Musk's DOGE to find billions in Pentagon waste

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump says he expects Elon Musk to find billions of dollars of fraud and abuse at the Pentagon during an audit that the billionaire will lead."I'm going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. ... Then I'm going to go, go to the military. Let's check the military," Trump said in a Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Brett Baier, an excerpt of which was aired on Sunday morning (Feb 9).