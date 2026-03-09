Trump says new Iran leader won't last long without his approval

ADVANCED MISSILES

Trump again refused to rule out sending US ground troops into Iran, but continued to insist that the war was all but won despite the ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes.



The US President spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, Downing Street said, after Trump had lobbed insults at the premier and accused him of trying to join a war "we've already won".



The pair discussed military cooperation, London said, with Britain having granted the US use of its military bases for "collective self-defence of partners in the region", having refused to allow their use for the initial strikes on Iran.



Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said Iran had so far used only first- and second-generation missiles, but would use "advanced and less-used long-range missiles" in the coming days.



Saudi Arabia said two people were killed and 12 wounded by a "projectile" on Sunday in Al Kharj province, having earlier said it intercepted a wave of drones headed for targets including the diplomatic quarter of its capital Riyadh.



Kuwait, meanwhile, said an attack hit fuel tanks at its international airport, and Bahrain reported a water desalination plant had been damaged.



Iran's health ministry said Sunday that at least 1,200 civilians had been killed and around 10,000 wounded - figures AFP could not independently verify.



Lebanon's health minister said at least 394 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes since Lebanon was dragged into the war a week ago, including 83 children and 42 women.



Two Israeli soldiers were killed during the fighting in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.



Trump on Saturday attended the return of the bodies of six American service members who were killed in a drone strike on a US base in Kuwait last Sunday.