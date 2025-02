Trump says no security promises or NATO for Ukraine

Asked what concessions would need to be made to end the war, he ruled out Ukrainian membership in NATO, again repeating Russia's stance that the issue was behind its invasion."NATO - you can forget about," Trump said. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."Former president Joe Biden backed Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO without offering a concrete timeframe.The United States on Monday sided with Russia at the United Nations and against nearly all its European allies with a resolution that called for an end to the war without stressing the territorial integrity of Ukraine."We're going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides," Trump said Wednesday."But for Ukraine, we're going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much back as possible."