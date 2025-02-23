Logo
World

Trump says 'not forcing' Gaza resettlement plan
Trump says 'not forcing' Gaza resettlement plan

President-elect Donald Trump listens to Steve Witkoff speak during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Jan 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida (PHOTO: AP/Evan Vucci)

23 Feb 2025 12:37AM
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has appeared to soften his plan to take control of war-torn Gaza and relocate its more than two million residents to nearby countries, saying he was only recommending the idea.

Trump triggered shock earlier this month when he presented his plan, in which Washington would take over the territory and rebuild it while pressuring Egypt and Jordan to accept displaced Palestinians.

But in an interview Friday, the Republican president conceded that the leaders of Jordan and Egypt had rejected the plan, calling the displacement of Palestinians against their will unjust.

"I was a little surprised they'd say that, but they did," Trump told Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show," adding that the United States was paying those countries "billions of dollars a year" in aid.

"The way to do it is my plan. I think that's a plan that really works, but I'm not forcing it," Trump said. "I'm just gonna sit back and recommend it."

Trump's comments came as Arab leaders met in Riyadh on Friday to craft a proposal for Gaza's post-war reconstruction to counter Trump's plan.

Source: AFP/fs

