Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 31) the countries that have not joined the Middle East war but are struggling with fuel shortages should "go get your own oil" in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said countries "that refused to get involved" should "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," adding that the United States would not help them.

"The USA won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that message during a news conference on Tuesday.

"This is an international waterway that we use less than most, in fact dramatically less than most," Hegseth said.

"It's not just our problem set, going forward, even though we have done the lion's share of preparation to ensure that that strait will be open," he said.

Hegseth also said that the next days of the Iran war will be "decisive", while refusing to rule out US ground forces playing a role in the conflict.

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth said.

Asked about concerns among some of President Donald Trump's base about the possible use of ground troops in Iran, Hegseth declined to tip his hand.