Trump says Putin has accepted concept of peacekeepers as part of Ukraine deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Feb 24) that Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the idea of Europe sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement, and French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe is ready to help.Trump and Macron sketched out efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war in Oval Office talks after they took part in a video conference with other G7 leaders to mark the third anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war "Yeah, he will accept that," Trump said about Putin's acceptance of a peacekeeping force. "I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it." Macron, the first European leader to visit Trump since he regained power a month ago , said Europe has a role to play in providing security guarantees. He said first a truce needs to be negotiated and then a peace agreement backed up by security guarantees.