Logo
Logo

World

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, Oct 10, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

11 Oct 2026 10:59PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2026 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Sunday (Oct 11) that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network, without further details.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine or Russia on an agreement, which follows an escalation in deadly attacks in the war.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that his country would be ready to stop hitting Russian oil refineries if Russia curbed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy's comment came amid a spat between Trump and the Ukrainian leader, who had denounced a US move to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel.

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Donald Trump Ukraine Russia United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement