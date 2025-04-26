Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' after new Kremlin talks

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Apr 25) discussed the "possibility" of direct talks with Ukraine in a meeting with a US envoy, the Kremlin said, while United States President Donald Trump claimed the warring parties were "very close to a deal".

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again rejected suggestions that Ukraine give up Crimea, and the talks between Putin and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff came just after a top Russian general was killed in a car bomb attack outside Moscow.

Arriving in Rome late on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Trump said it had been "a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine.

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off'," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Most of the major points are agreed to," he said.

Trump, who has threatened to walk away from peace efforts if he does not see progress towards a ceasefire, gave no other details.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov however said Witkoff and Putin had a "constructive" conversation, including "a discussion on the possibility of renewing direct negotiations" between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ushakov said the meeting had brought the US and Russian positions on Ukraine "closer together".

Russia and Ukraine have not held direct talks on the conflict that has left tens of thousand dead since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.