MANILA: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 17) that United States authorities take "very seriously" any possible threat to Washington, following reports Iran was planning to target officials, possibly with a radioactive bomb.

Asked about the potential threat during a visit to the Philippines, Trump said: "If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before."

"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

CNN, citing seven anonymous US officials, reported that US intelligence indicated that Iran was preparing to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

The report said the sources characterised Iran's plans as "an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack".

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the report as "fabricated", suggesting Washington was "seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs".

"Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," Baqaei wrote on X.

Negotiations between the US and Iran to end their war have stalled, and Iran recently targeted US infrastructure in the Middle East.

Mediator Qatar called for restraint on Tuesday "to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts".

