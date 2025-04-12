Trump says tariff policy 'doing really well' despite China retaliation

Traumatised stock markets seesawed, the dollar tumbled, and US government bonds faced renewed pressure after Beijing's retaliation intensified the confrontation between the world's two biggest economies.
In a message Friday on social media, Trump continued to insist that "we are doing really well on our tariff policy".
Trump sent global financial markets into a tailspin by announcing sweeping import taxes on dozens of countries last week, only to abruptly roll them back to 10 per cent on Wednesday - although hiking them for China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his first major comments on the tensions on Friday, with state media quoting him as saying his country was "not afraid".
Xi also said the European Union and China should "jointly resist unilateral bullying practices" during talks with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
NUMBERS GAME
Then, Beijing announced that new tariffs of 125 per cent on US goods would take effect Saturday - almost matching the staggering 145 per cent level imposed on Chinese goods coming into America.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the United States bore full responsibility, deriding Trump's tariffs as a "numbers game" that "will become a joke".
But China's finance ministry said tariffs would not go any higher in an acknowledgement that almost no imports are possible at the new level.
Trump had reiterated on Thursday that he was looking to do a deal with Xi despite the mounting tensions.
But US officials have made it clear they expect Xi to reach out first.
Pressure was growing on Trump, however, as markets continued to fret.
Yields on crucial US government bonds, which are normally seen as a safe haven, were up again Friday, indicating weaker demand as investors take fright.
Trump admitted he had been watching people get "queasy" over the bond market before making his stunning tariffs backtrack.
In a further sign of investor worry, the dollar fell to a three-year low against the euro and prices of gold, another safe haven, surged.
Policymakers at the US Federal Reserve meanwhile warned of higher inflation and slower growth ahead due to Trump's tariff policy.
"COUNTERMEASURES"
Economists warn that the disruption in trade between the tightly integrated US and Chinese economies will increase prices for consumers and could spark a global recession.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote bank, told AFP the tariff figures were "so high that they don't make sense any more," but said China was "now ready to go as far as needed."
The rest of the world is still calibrating its response.
Trump on Thursday described the European Union - which was originally hit with 20 per cent tariffs by Trump - as "very smart" for refraining from retaliatory levies.
But the 27-nation bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times on Friday that it remained armed with a "wide range of countermeasures" including a possible hit on digital services that would strike US tech firms.