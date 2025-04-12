Trump says tariff policy 'doing really well' despite China retaliation

"He's been a friend of mine for a long period of time. I think that we'll end up working out something that's very good for both countries," he told reporters.



But US officials have made it clear they expect Xi to reach out first.



Pressure was growing on Trump, however, as markets continued to fret.



Yields on crucial US government bonds, which are normally seen as a safe haven, were up again Friday, indicating weaker demand as investors take fright.



Trump admitted he had been watching people get "queasy" over the bond market before making his stunning tariffs backtrack.