Trump says the US has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday (Dec 10) that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela amid mounting tensions with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

It's the Trump administration’s latest push to increase pressure on Maduro, who has been charged with narcoterrorism in the United States.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said “other things are happening,” but did not offer additional details, saying he would speak more about it later.

The seizure was carried led by the US Coast Guard led effort and supported by the Navy, according to a US official was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.