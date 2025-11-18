Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump said Monday (Nov 17) the United States would sell F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House for talks.

"We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s," Trump told reporters when asked if Washington would agree to sell Riyadh the jets at Tuesday's meeting. "They've been a great ally," he added.

Riyadh has long been seeking to buy F-35 fighter jets, currently only owned by Israel in the Middle East.

Israeli officials have voiced concern about the sale of the planes to Saudi Arabia, despite a push for the kingdom to normalise relations.

In another area of past contention, a source familiar with negotiations said that Trump and the prince would sign a deal on a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top oil producers, says it wants to diversify from fossil fuels and is looking for the advanced US technology available from a so-called "123 agreement".