Trump says US will soon 'take a pass' if no Ukraine deal

"Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' - and we're going to just take a pass," Trump said.



"But hopefully we won't have to do that."



Trump boasted repeatedly before returning for a second presidential term that he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours. He claimed recently that he was being sarcastic.