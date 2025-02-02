Trump says Venezuela to accept deported migrants and gang members

PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump said Saturday (Feb 1) that Venezuela has agreed to accept illegal migrants deported from the United States, including gang members.

"Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the US, including gang members of Tren de Aragua," Trump said on his platform Truth Social, as he hailed the return Friday of six Americans detained in Venezuela.

"Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back," Trump added. "We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back".