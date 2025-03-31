Trump says 'very angry' with Putin over Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday (Mar 30) he was "very angry" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, NBC reported, marking a sharp change of tone as Washington seeks to end the war in Ukraine.

NBC's Kristen Welker said Trump had called her to express his fury over Putin questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's future as a leader, something that Trump himself has done.

Welker, on her NBC show "Meet The Press" on Sunday, quoted directly from an early-morning telephone conversation with the president.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault... I am going to put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump said.

Trump told Welker that he "was very angry" over Putin's recent comments about Zelenskyy's credibility and talking about new leadership in Ukraine.

The US president has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war since taking office, but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite negotiations with both sides.