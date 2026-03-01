Trump says war in Iran could last a month, vows to avenge US military deaths
Israel says warplanes hit Tehran again after killing Khamenei, with strikes intended to open the "path to Tehran".
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Mar 1) the war on Iran could last a month, after Washington announced it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and Israel said the joint operation had dealt "a severe blow" to Tehran's command and control apparatus.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that air strikes on Tehran would intensify in the coming days, while Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders, without specifying a timeline.
Trump told the British newspaper The Daily Mail during a round of interviews that he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran.
"As strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," Trump said.
FRESH WAVE OF STRIKES
Israel's military said it had dealt a "severe blow" to Iran's command and control centres after a fresh wave of strikes on military targets in the Islamic Republic.
The military said it "struck dozens of the regime's military command centres, including headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres, and internal security headquarters".
"America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST STANDS TO LOSE GREATLY
The EU's top diplomat warned that the Middle East "stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war", urging Iran to refrain from indiscriminate attacks in retaliation to US-Israeli strikes.
"The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere," Kaja Kallas said, speaking on behalf of the EU's 27 nations after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.
France, Germany and the UK warned Iran they were ready to take military action to defend their interests and those of its allies in the Gulf.
The warning from the three countries' leaders are a response to "indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations", said a joint statement.
POLICE STATION HIT
Iranian media reported that a police station in a city on the outskirts of Tehran was hit by strikes on Sunday, killing an unspecified number of people, with others said to be trapped under debris.
"Following the enemy attack on the city of Rey, the Rey Police Headquarters building and nearby residential buildings were hit," the Tasnim news agency reported. "According to initial reports, a number of citizens were martyred, and some were trapped under the rubble."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said a leadership council composed of himself, the judiciary head and a member of the powerful Guardians Council had temporarily assumed the duties of Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The US military said it had sunk an Iranian ship, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, state media reported.
In a sign of widening turmoil, Israel's ambulance service said nine people were killed by a missile strike in the town of Beit Shemesh, the United Arab Emirates said Iranian attacks killed three people, and Kuwait reported one dead in Iranian raids.
The Israeli military said that over the past day, Israeli planes had conducted strikes to open the "path to Tehran", and the majority of aerial defence systems in western and central Iran had been dismantled.
It added: "Ali Khamenei was targeted in a precise, large-scale operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force, guided by accurate IDF intelligence, while he was in his central leadership compound in the heart of Tehran, where he was together with additional senior officials."
Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said many targets remained, including sites of military-industrial production. "We have the capabilities and the targets to keep going on for as long as necessary," he said.
GROUND FORCES NOT BEING CONSIDERED, ISRAEL SAYS
Asked if Israel was considering deploying ground forces, Shoshani said that was not under consideration, even though US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged Iranians to seize a rare opportunity to topple their leaders.
Hours after the US and Israel said an air strike killed Khamenei, Iran's state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader had died.
Inside Iran, some grieved for Khamenei while others celebrated his death, exposing a deep fault line in a country stunned by the sudden demise of the man who ruled for decades.
Thousands of Iranians were killed in a crackdown authorised by Khamenei against anti-government protests in January, the deadliest wave of unrest since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Footage from Tehran showed mourners packed into a square, dressed in black and many of them weeping.
But videos posted on social media also showed joy and defiance elsewhere, with people cheering as a statue was toppled in the city of Dehloran in Ilam province, dancing in the streets of Karaj city, near Tehran in Alborz province, and celebrating in the streets of Izeh in Khuzestan province. Reuters has verified the locations of these videos.
Khamenei, who built Iran into a powerful anti-US force and spread its sway across the Middle East during his 36-year iron-fisted rule, was working in his office at the time of Saturday's attack, state media said.
The raid also killed his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.
Two US sources and a US official familiar with the matter said Israel and the US timed their attack on Saturday to coincide with a meeting Khamenei was holding with top aides.
Experts said that while his death and those of other Iranian leaders would deal Iran a major blow, it would not necessarily spell the end of Iran's entrenched clerical rule or the sway of the elite Revolutionary Guards over the population.
As supreme leader, Khamenei held ultimate power in Iran, acting as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and deciding on the direction of foreign policy, defined largely by confrontation with the United States and Israel.
"GO BACK TO YOUR SENSES", UAE ADVISER TELLS IRAN
Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced Khamenei's death as a cynical murder and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi described it as "blatant killing", while European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the death of Khamenei was "a defining moment in Iran’s history".
After Iran retaliated with airstrikes around the Gulf, Anwar Gargash, adviser to the president of US ally and oil power the United Arab Emirates, urged Tehran to "go back to your senses", saying the war is not with Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours.
The UAE has so far borne the brunt of Iran's retaliation. Trump warned on Sunday that the US would hit Iran "with a force that has never been seen before" if it strikes back after the attacks on it.
IRAN VOWS "TERRIFYING BLOWS"
In a sign of disruption to energy supplies, at least 150 tankers including crude oil and liquefied natural gas vessels dropped anchor in open Gulf waters beyond the Strait of Hormuz and dozens more were stationary on the other side of the chokepoint, shipping data showed on Sunday, after the US and Israeli strikes.
The oil tankers were clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf oil producers including Iraq and Saudi Arabia as well as LNG giant Qatar, according to Reuters estimates based on ship-tracking data from the MarineTraffic platform.
In other regional repercussions, Pakistani police on Sunday clashed with protesters who breached the outer wall of the US consulate in Karachi, leaving nine people dead, following news of Khamenei's death.
UNREST IN PAKISTAN, IRAQ
Khamenei had a following among fellow Shiites outside Iran in countries such as Iraq and Pakistan, which have the largest Shiite populations after Iran.
In Iraq, police fired tear gas and stun grenades to scatter hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters who gathered outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located.
Global air travel remained heavily disrupted as continued air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai - the world's busiest international hub - closed in one of the biggest aviation interruptions in recent years.
Several blasts were heard for a second day in Dubai and over Qatar's capital of Doha, witnesses said. Dark smoke rose over Dubai's Jebel Ali port, one of the busiest in the Middle East.
Iran, which had said it would target US bases if attacked, hit a range of other targets, keeping the Gulf on edge.
Trump said the air strikes aimed to end a decades-long threat from Iran and ensure it could not develop a nuclear weapon. He also sought to justify a risky gambit that seemed to contradict his professed opposition to American involvement in complex overseas conflicts.