Trump says war in Iran could last a month, vows to avenge US military deaths

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that air strikes on Tehran would intensify in the coming days, while Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders, without specifying a timeline.

Trump told the British newspaper The Daily Mail during a round of interviews that he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran.

"As strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," Trump said.

FRESH WAVE OF STRIKES

Israel's military said it had dealt a "severe blow" to Iran's command and control centres after a fresh wave of strikes on military targets in the Islamic Republic.

The military said it "struck dozens of the regime's military command centres, including headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres, and internal security headquarters".

"America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.

MIDDLE EAST STANDS TO LOSE GREATLY

The EU's top diplomat warned that the Middle East "stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war", urging Iran to refrain from indiscriminate attacks in retaliation to US-Israeli strikes.

"The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere," Kaja Kallas said, speaking on behalf of the EU's 27 nations after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

France, Germany and the UK warned Iran they were ready to take military action to defend their interests and those of its allies in the Gulf.

The warning from the three countries' leaders are a response to "indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations", said a joint statement.