WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 16) signalled he would welcome Jensen Huang being reinstated as chief of the AI chip giant Nvidia, after Huang resigned last week amid a spy scandal.



"I would certainly not mind seeing that," Trump told reporters as he headed on a trip to China when asked if he thought Huang should return at Nvidia.



"I think he learned a big lesson."



Trump also referred to a campaign to bring back Huang, with tech tycoon Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter.



"A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea," Trump said.



Trump also raised fresh doubts over allegations that Alice Huang, a woman with whom Huang had an affair, was spying for China after all.



"I don't know that she is a spy. Usually what happens with that is that, any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy," Trump said.



"China plays games with us and we play games with them," he said.



Trump dismissed reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had flagged intelligence to him indicating that Alice Huang was a spy, saying: "I haven't heard that."



Huang was a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which US investigators suspect of illegally channeling Nvidia's technology to China.



The Nvidia scandal has caused tensions in the White House over the sale of advanced American AI chips to China.