Trump says Zelenskyy made 'worst statement' about Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (Mar 3) over comments he made that a deal to end the war with Russia was not near.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an Associated Press story headlined "Ukraine's Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is 'very, very far away.'"

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote.

The comments follow Trump's public clash in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 28) before what was expected to be the signing of an agreement on Ukraine's rich natural resources.

The deal was never signed after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, assailed the visiting leader as lacking gratitude for US aid and being disrespectful.