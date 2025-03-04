Trump says Zelenskyy made 'worst statement' about Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (Mar 3) over comments he made that a deal to end the war with Russia was not near.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an Associated Press story headlined "Ukraine's Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is 'very, very far away.'"
"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote.
The comments follow Trump's public clash in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 28) before what was expected to be the signing of an agreement on Ukraine's rich natural resources.
The deal was never signed after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, assailed the visiting leader as lacking gratitude for US aid and being disrespectful.
RUSSIAN RESPONSE
Meanwhile, a spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come as a windfall for the Kremlin, raising Moscow's hopes for a halt in US assistance to Kyiv even as Russian troops seek to extend their gains in Ukraine.
The disastrous Oval Office meeting on Friday that exploded in acrimony when Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of refusing to negotiate peace and berated him for being ungrateful for US support so far has cast doubts over the future of US-Ukrainian relations.
The Kremlin was quick to cast the White House encounter as a proof of Zelenskyy’s reluctance to negotiate an end to the three-year conflict.
“What happened in the White House on Friday certainly showed how difficult it will be to get on the path to a Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The Kyiv regime and Zelenskyy do not want peace, they want the war to continue.”
He claimed that the White House blowup has proven President Vladimir Putin's statements about Kyiv's refusal to hold peace talks.
In a conference call with reporters, Peskov added, “In this situation, of course, Washington’s efforts and Moscow’s readiness alone will clearly not be enough, a crucial element is missing.”