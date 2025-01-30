Trump issues orders to promote school choice, end 'anti-American' teaching

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 29) signed executive orders to promote parental choice in school selection and end federal funding for curricula that he called the "indoctrination" of students in "anti-American" ideologies on race and gender.

The two directives, which come a week after Trump was sworn into his second term of office, are in keeping with his campaign promise to remake the country's education system in line with a rigorous conservative agenda that Democrats say could undermine public schools.

The first order directs the Department of Education to issue guidance on how states can use federal education funds to support "choice initiatives", without providing further details.

"It is the policy of my Administration to support parents in choosing and directing the upbringing and education of their children," the president said in the order. "Too many children do not thrive in their assigned, government-run K-12 school."

His second directive aims to stop schools from using federal funds for curriculum, teacher certification and other purposes related to "gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology".

"In recent years, however, parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight," it reads.

Trump and his allies throughout the campaign have accused public schools of teaching white children to be ashamed of themselves and their ancestors due to the country's history of slavery and discrimination against people of color.

The second order, without evidence, claims that teachers have been "demanding acquiescence" to concepts of "white privilege" or "unconscious bias" and thereby promoting racism and undermining national unity.

The executive order will have a “chilling effect” on subjects related to race and ethnicity in schools, said Basil Smikle Jr, a political strategist.

"I would imagine that it would restrict the kind of reading materials that are even available to students outside of the classroom,” he said.

Although that order does not invoke the term "critical race theory" by name, it employs the language often used by CRT opponents to criticise teaching about institutional racism.

A once-obscure academic concept, the theory has become a fixture in the fierce US debate over how to teach children about the country's history and structural racism. An academic framework most often taught in law schools but not in primary and secondary schools, it rests on the premise that racial bias - intentional or not - is baked into US laws and institutions.

Conservatives have invoked the term to denounce curricula they consider too liberal or excessively focused on America's history of racial discrimination. Supporters say understanding institutional racism is necessary to address inequality.