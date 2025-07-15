UK to roll out red carpet for second Trump state visit

LONDON: Britain will welcome Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit in September, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday (Jul 14), saying he would stay as the guest of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

The US president, "accompanied by the First Lady Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Sep 17 to Sep19", said a palace statement.

The visit will come only two months after King Charles, and his wife Queen Camilla, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Windsor.

Trump was invited by a personal letter from Charles, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed to him in February during a visit to Washington.

Starmer has sought to woo Trump with a charm offensive to boost ties and gain better leverage for the UK in tough trade talks with Washington.

A delighted Trump, who has long been a big fan of the British royal family, has called the invitation a "very great honour", and opened the letter from the king in the glare of the world's cameras.

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office as he handed Trump the hand-signed letter from the monarch.

"This is truly historic."